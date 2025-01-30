Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump inviting influencers to White House press briefings is likely to usher in a new era of fake news

By Steven Buckley, Lecturer in Digital Media Sociology., City St George's, University of London
Donald Trump plans to augment the mainstream White House press corps with social media influencers and content creators. There is an insidious side to this strategy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rachel Reeves’ route to economic growth is a slow one – and there are no guarantees voters will be patient enough
~ Bird flu cases surging in UK but risk to humans remains low
~ Red Sea crisis: supply chain issues set to continue despite Gaza ceasefire
~ If we listen to how Gen Z really feel about democracy they might stop telling us they prefer authoritarianism
~ Swimming in the sweet spot: how marine animals save energy on long journeys
~ Why I loved the new Mussolini drama – by an expert in Italian fascism
~ Central India’s indigenous forests are falling victim to bullets and bulldozers
~ The best exercises to do while taking weight loss drugs
~ Most of Britain’s peat bogs could stop forming new peat as the climate changes – new study
~ From chatbot to sexbot: What lawmakers can learn from South Korea’s AI hate-speech disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter