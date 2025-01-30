Tolerance.ca
Central India’s indigenous forests are falling victim to bullets and bulldozers

By Bulbul Prakash, PhD Candidate in Politics, University of Manchester
The state of Chhattisgarh in India’s tribal heartland has been the epicentre of a violent conflict for more than 30 years. This struggle has pit a Maoist-inspired group called the Naxalites, who are fighting for the rights of marginalised tribal communities, against the Indian government, which has deployed security forces to suppress the insurgency. More than 11,600 people have been killedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
