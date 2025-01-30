Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most of Britain’s peat bogs could stop forming new peat as the climate changes – new study

By Jonathan Ritson, Research Fellow, Geography, University of Manchester
By the 2080s, climate change will mean most of Britain’s peatlands could be too dry to form new peat. That’s the stark warning from a new academic study my colleagues and I just published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

Peat bogs are found in areas where there is lots of rain but poor drainage. These vital ecosystems are relied upon to deliver drinking water, host rare plant and bird life and to mitigate the risk of floods by slowing rainwater as it heads downstream.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rachel Reeves’ route to economic growth is a slow one – and there are no guarantees voters will be patient enough
~ Bird flu cases surging in UK but risk to humans remains low
~ Red Sea crisis: supply chain issues set to continue despite Gaza ceasefire
~ If we listen to how Gen Z really feel about democracy they might stop telling us they prefer authoritarianism
~ Trump inviting influencers to White House press briefings is likely to usher in a new era of fake news
~ Swimming in the sweet spot: how marine animals save energy on long journeys
~ Why I loved the new Mussolini drama – by an expert in Italian fascism
~ Central India’s indigenous forests are falling victim to bullets and bulldozers
~ The best exercises to do while taking weight loss drugs
~ From chatbot to sexbot: What lawmakers can learn from South Korea’s AI hate-speech disaster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter