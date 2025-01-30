Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
From chatbot to sexbot: What lawmakers can learn from South Korea’s AI hate-speech disaster

By Jul Parke, PhD Candidate in Media, Technology & Culture, University of Toronto
A Korean chatbot named Iruda was manipulated by users to spew hate speech, leading to a large fine for her makers — and providing a warning for lawmakers.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
