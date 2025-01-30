Tolerance.ca
Canada’s electric vehicle industry is facing existential threats — here’s how it can still flourish

By Charles Conteh, Professor of Public Policy and Administration, Department of Political Science, Brock University
Tia Henstra, Research Assistant, Niagara Community Observatory, Brock University
The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been one of the most defining technological trends of the past decade, transforming the automotive sector while fuelling advancements in manufacturing.

Yet after billions of taxpayer dollars have been invested, the EV industry in Canada is facing headwinds. Chief among these are the trade tariff threats from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
