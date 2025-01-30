Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Temporary visa programme enables abuse migrant workers, treating them as disposable, report finds

By Amnesty International
Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Programme (TFWP) is designed in a way that facilitates shocking abuse and discrimination of migrant workers, Amnesty International said in a new report today. The report, ‘Canada has destroyed me’: Labour exploitation of migrant workers in Canada, exposes the impact of the TFWP, which allows employers to hire migrant workers, primarily […] The post Canada: Temporary visa programme enables abuse migrant workers, treating them as disposable, report finds appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
