Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How nonprofits abroad can fill gaps when the US government cuts off foreign aid

By Susan Appe, Associate Professor of Public Administration and Policy, University at Albany, State University of New York
The U.S. government gives other nations US$68 billion of foreign assistance annually – more than any other country. Over half of this sum is managed by the U.S. Agency for International Development, including funds for programs aimed at fighting hunger and disease outbreaks, providing humanitarian relief in war zones, and supporting other lifesaving programs such as the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

President…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada: Temporary visa programme enables abuse migrant workers, treating them as disposable, report finds
~ Sierra Leone: Authorities must release and guarantee fair trial for TV personality detained under accusations of insulting the President and First Lady
~ Land seizure and South Africa’s new expropriation law: scholar weighs up the act
~ Why Trump’s meme coin is a cash grab
~ Stricter abortion laws may cause increased infant deaths − 2 maternal and child health researchers explain the data
~ ‘We painted our fear, hope and dreams’ − examining the art and artists of Guantánamo Bay
~ Gen Z seeks safety above all else as the generation grows up amid constant crisis and existential threat
~ Biden targeted the online right-wing terrorism threat − now it’s up to Trump
~ A federal policy expert weighs in on Trump’s efforts to stifle gender-affirming care for Americans under 19
~ How satellites and AI help fight wildfires today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter