Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi is losing its trees: how to break heavy charcoal use and tree clearing through climate reforms

By Kikelomo Kila, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Huddersfield
Burundi faces serious climate and environmental challenges. The biggest is the country’s overdependence on the use of biomass (firewood). The second is outdated agricultural practices that have led to deforestation. In turn this has increased the country’s vulnerability to climate shocks.

A landlocked country on the north-eastern shores of Lake Tanganyika, Burundi is extremely poor, with 76%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
