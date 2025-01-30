Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The growing influence of Israel’s ultranationalist settler movement

By Leonie Fleischmann, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, City St George's, University of London
Days after taking office, as he issued executive order after executive order to change the political face of America, Donald Trump also turned his attention to the war in Gaza.

His proposal that Gaza should be cleared out and Palestinians should be relocated to other countries such as Egypt and Jordan has been met with outraged disbelief in many quarters. The Arab League has…The Conversation


