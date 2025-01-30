Art, music and science combine at a new whale exhibition at Winchester Cathedral
By Ryan Reisinger, Associate Professor in Marine Biology and Ecology, University of Southampton
Drew Crawford, Associate Professor, Department of Music, University of Southampton
The nave of Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire is, until February 26 2025, home to three monumental ambassadors from the sea, sculpted by artist Tessa Campbell Fraser.
In Campbell Fraser’s immersive art installation, three sculpted sperm whales (the largest of the toothed whales), hang from the cathedral ceiling. Toothed whales have teeth instead of the keratinous baleen that blue whales and others use to feed on tiny animals, such as krill. Sperm whales, which feed mainly on squid, are the largest…
