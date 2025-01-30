Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Art, music and science combine at a new whale exhibition at Winchester Cathedral

By Ryan Reisinger, Associate Professor in Marine Biology and Ecology, University of Southampton
Drew Crawford, Associate Professor, Department of Music, University of Southampton
The nave of Winchester Cathedral in Hampshire is, until February 26 2025, home to three monumental ambassadors from the sea, sculpted by artist Tessa Campbell Fraser.

In Campbell Fraser’s immersive art installation, three sculpted sperm whales (the largest of the toothed whales), hang from the cathedral ceiling. Toothed whales have teeth instead of the keratinous baleen that blue whales and others use to feed on tiny animals, such as krill. Sperm whales, which feed mainly on squid, are the largest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada: Temporary visa programme enables abuse migrant workers, treating them as disposable, report finds
~ Sierra Leone: Authorities must release and guarantee fair trial for TV personality detained under accusations of insulting the President and First Lady
~ Land seizure and South Africa’s new expropriation law: scholar weighs up the act
~ Why Trump’s meme coin is a cash grab
~ Stricter abortion laws may cause increased infant deaths − 2 maternal and child health researchers explain the data
~ ‘We painted our fear, hope and dreams’ − examining the art and artists of Guantánamo Bay
~ Gen Z seeks safety above all else as the generation grows up amid constant crisis and existential threat
~ Biden targeted the online right-wing terrorism threat − now it’s up to Trump
~ A federal policy expert weighs in on Trump’s efforts to stifle gender-affirming care for Americans under 19
~ How satellites and AI help fight wildfires today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter