We studied more than 500 giraffe skulls from all over Africa – and confirmed there are 4 distinct species
By Nikolaos Kargopoulos, Post-doctoral fellow, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Cape Town
Julian Fennessy, Director of Conservation (Giraffe Conservation Foundation), and Adjunct Lecturer/Assistant Professor, University College Dublin
Giraffes are among the world’s most recognisable animals. With their elongated necks and long legs, their gracious movements and unique coat patterns, they have inspired people’s imaginations for centuries.
But is a giraffe just a giraffe? Or is there more variety between the animals at a genetic level than is evident just from looking at them?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 30, 2025