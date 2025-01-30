Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Growing ‘anti-gender’ movements are trying to restrict equality and sex education in schools around the world

By Rachel Marcus, Senior Research Fellow, Gender Equality & Social Inclusion, ODI Global
The start of a new Trump presidency in the US may well signal the introduction of policies that limit the knowledge children can access in schools.

Already, districts in states across the US are able to ban books from schools and libraries, often on topics such as race and LGBTQ+ identities. And during the presidential campaign, Trump said that he would withhold…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
