Human Rights Observatory

Carbon capture in Mediterranean soil: how farmland can trap greenhouse gases

By Paula Pérez González-Anguiano, Assistant researcher BETA Technological Center, Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya
Carlos Alberto Torres Guerreo, Investigador en Sostenibilidad y Ciencias del Suelo, Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya
Cèlia Guixé Marsiñach, Técnica de Transferencia y de proyectos territoriales y sectoriales, Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya
Imagine if we could find a way to capture the greenhouse gases that are warming our planet. One way to do this is carbon farming, a practice that has great potential as a green business model, especially in countries with a Mediterranean climate.

Carbon farming works by incorporating organic matter into the soil, thereby increasing its organic carbon storage. Some of the most significant carbon farmming practices are


© The Conversation -
