Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-immigration policies: why harsh new rules put in place by Trump and other rich countries won’t last

By Alan Hirsch, Research Fellow New South Institute, Emeritus Professor at The Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
Global north policies are increasingly nasty but these countries are ageing fast - without migrant labour, they face economic hardship.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
