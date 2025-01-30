Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Sustainable’ aviation fuel and other myths about green airport expansion debunked

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Environmentalists and locals have resisted a third runway at London’s Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, for more than two decades. Today, their efforts took a major setback.

The UK government has announced it will give the green light to airport expansion. This is not guaranteed to increase growth in the national economy as Chancellor Rachel Reeves hopes. More flights and more emissions are certain, however, at a time when experts are practically screaming at governments to rein them in.

This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
