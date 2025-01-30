Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How close are quantum computers to being really useful? Podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Quantum computers have the potential to solve big scientific problems that are beyond the reach of today’s most powerful supercomputers, such as discovering new antibiotics or developing new materials.

But to achieve these breakthroughs, quantum computers will need to perform better than today’s best classical computers at solving real-world problems. And they’re not quite there yet. So what is still holding quantum computing back…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Brazil, the struggle to have Julieta Hernández's murder recognized as a femicide
~ Poland: Unjust conviction of activist accused of aiding an abortion must be overturned
~ Carbon capture in Mediterranean soil: how farmland can trap greenhouse gases
~ Bauhaus and The Brutalist: the revolutionary immigrant architects whose stories inspired the film
~ Anti-immigration policies: why harsh new rules put in place by Trump and other rich countries won’t last
~ ‘Sustainable’ aviation fuel and other myths about green airport expansion debunked
~ Land seizure and South Africa’s new expropriation bill: scholar weighs up the new act
~ Corporate transparency is a step toward a greener economy, but further change is needed
~ Grattan on Friday: Dutton walks more softly on China, with election in mind
~ Kazakhstan: Act on UN Rights Review Recommendations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter