Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Corporate transparency is a step toward a greener economy, but further change is needed

By Madlen Sobkowiak, Associate Professor in Social and Environmental Accounting, EDHEC Business School
Policies that require companies to disclose information on nature impacts are necessary to reduce greenwashing and protect the environment, but far from sufficient.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Dutton walks more softly on China, with election in mind
~ Kazakhstan: Act on UN Rights Review Recommendations
~ In Turkey, arrests continue to target opposition mayors
~ Will new $10,000 apprentice payments help solve job shortages in construction? Not anytime soon
~ Why the WHO has recommended switching to a healthier salt alternative
~ As antisemitic attacks reach ‘disturbing’ levels, is strengthening hate crime laws the answer?
~ Lebanon: Rights Agenda for New Government
~ Northeast Syria: Apparent War Crime by Türkiye-Backed Forces
~ Even as the tide turned for fur, crocodile leather kept selling in high-end fashion. But for how much longer?
~ The Conversation expands its editorial team and boosts non-partisan coverage of public policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter