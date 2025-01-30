Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even as the tide turned for fur, crocodile leather kept selling in high-end fashion. But for how much longer?

By Rachel Lamarche-Beauchesne, Senior Lecturer in Fashion Enterprise, Torrens University Australia
Crocodile farming in northern Australia began as a way to ensure crocodile leather could be sustainably sourced. But fashion houses and consumers are turning away.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will new $10,000 apprentice payments help solve job shortages in construction? Not anytime soon
~ Why the WHO has recommended switching to a healthier salt alternative
~ As antisemitic attacks reach ‘disturbing’ levels, is strengthening hate crime laws the answer?
~ Lebanon: Rights Agenda for New Government
~ Northeast Syria: Apparent War Crime by Türkiye-Backed Forces
~ The Conversation expands its editorial team and boosts non-partisan coverage of public policy
~ Women have finally achieved parity on VCE English reading lists, but there are fewer classics
~ Argentina’s president is vowing to repeal ‘woke’ femicide law. It could have ripple effects across Latin America
~ ‘Digital doppelgangers’ are helping scientists tackle everyday problems – and showing what makes us human
~ What is a ‘vaginal birth after caesarean’ or VBAC?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter