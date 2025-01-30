Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation expands its editorial team and boosts non-partisan coverage of public policy

By Misha Ketchell, Editor & Executive Director, The Conversation
As we gear up for an election year, the editors at The Conversation have been thinking hard about the role of quality journalism in the political process. We want to find better ways to provide readers and voters with the trustworthy information they need to make good decisions, for their own benefit and the community as a whole.

The growing difficulty of this task is now pretty well understood. A bit over a decade ago a former Australian Labor politician, Lindsay Tanner, published a book called “Sideshow”, in which he argued that politics had been dumbed down by media outlets more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will new $10,000 apprentice payments help solve job shortages in construction? Not anytime soon
~ Why the WHO has recommended switching to a healthier salt alternative
~ As antisemitic attacks reach ‘disturbing’ levels, is strengthening hate crime laws the answer?
~ Lebanon: Rights Agenda for New Government
~ Northeast Syria: Apparent War Crime by Türkiye-Backed Forces
~ Even as the tide turned for fur, crocodile leather kept selling in high-end fashion. But for how much longer?
~ Women have finally achieved parity on VCE English reading lists, but there are fewer classics
~ Argentina’s president is vowing to repeal ‘woke’ femicide law. It could have ripple effects across Latin America
~ ‘Digital doppelgangers’ are helping scientists tackle everyday problems – and showing what makes us human
~ What is a ‘vaginal birth after caesarean’ or VBAC?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter