Will new $10,000 apprentice payments help solve job shortages in construction? Not anytime soon
By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
The government has proposed new incentives to attract apprentices to the construction sector, but this could divert talent from other key sectors of the economy.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 30, 2025