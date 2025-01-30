Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the WHO has recommended switching to a healthier salt alternative

By Xiaoyue (Luna) Xu, Scientia Lecturer, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Bruce Neal, Executive Director, George Institute Australia, George Institute for Global Health
This week the World Health Organization (WHO) released new guidelines recommending people switch the regular salt they use at home for substitutes containing less sodium.

But what exactly are these salt alternatives? And why is the WHO recommending this? Let’s take a look.


A new solution to an old problem


Advice to eat less salt (sodium chloride) is not new. It has been part of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
