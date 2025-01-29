Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women have finally achieved parity on VCE English reading lists, but there are fewer classics

By Hugh Gundlach, Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne
Analysing over 25 years of VCE lists revealed a rising proportion of works addressing social justice, identity, postcolonial perspectives and environmental themes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
