Human Rights Observatory

Argentina’s president is vowing to repeal ‘woke’ femicide law. It could have ripple effects across Latin America

By Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University, Monash University
In a major setback in the fight against gender-based violence, Argentinian President Javier Milei’s government has announced it will repeal the crime of femicide from the penal code.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Milei dismissed femicide laws as a product of “woke” culture and called “radical feminism” a distortion…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
