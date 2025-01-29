‘Digital doppelgangers’ are helping scientists tackle everyday problems – and showing what makes us human
By Alicia (Lucy) Cameron, Principal Research Consultant & Team Leader, Data61, CSIRO
Sarah Vivienne Bentley, Research Scientist, Responsible Innovation, Data61, CSIRO
As rising seas lap at its shore, Tuvalu faces an existential threat. In an effort to preserve the tiny island nation in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, its government has been building a “digital twin” of the entire country.
Digital twins are exactly what they sound like – a virtual double or replica of a physical, real-world entity. Scientists have been creating digital twins of everything from molecules,…
- Wednesday, January 29, 2025