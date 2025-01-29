Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Rights Recommendations for President Prabowo

By Human Rights Watch
(Jakarta) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo should act to promote and protect the rights of everyone in Indonesia, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the president. Critical issues to address include the rights of religious and ethnic minorities, discriminatory provisions of the new criminal code, and policies including deforestation that is displacing Indigenous peoples.The administration should build on President Prabowo’s first 100 days in office, completed on January 28, 2025, in which he transferred several foreign death-row inmates to their home countries,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ If the government wants science to have an economic impact it has to put its money where its mouth is
~ How do workers cope in no-win situations? Midwives found out the hard way during the pandemic
~ Is no amount of alcohol safe? Understanding risks and public health guidelines
~ ABC’s Optics is a clever, believable comedy that will make you second-guess what you see in the media
~ Women don’t have a ‘surge’ in fertility before menopause – but surprise pregnancies can happen, even after 45
~ New analysis of asteroid dust reveals evidence of salty water in the early Solar System
~ ‘I was shocked’: a scientist tracking koalas films startling behaviour between young males
~ Gene pools are getting dangerously shallow for many species. We found 5 ways to help
~ How can you tell if your child is ready for a smartphone? What are the alternatives?
~ New evidence confirms our Indigenous languages have a common source, but how they spread remains a mystery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter