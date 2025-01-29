New analysis of asteroid dust reveals evidence of salty water in the early Solar System
By Nick Timms, Associate Professor, School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Curtin University
Phil Bland, Director, Binar Space Program, Curtin University
William Rickard, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Curtin University
Two new studies show a briny, carbon-rich environment on the parent body of the Bennu asteroid was suitable for assembling the building blocks of life.
