Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protesters’ Appeal Hearing Tests the Health of UK Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
On January 29, the United Kingdom Court of Appeal will begin an appeal hearing for 16 environmental protesters from the group Just Stop Oil who are contesting their “unduly harsh” sentences for a range of nonviolent civil disobedience protests.In July, four of today’s appellants received record sentences of up to 21 years in prison for their peaceful climate activism. The United Nations and other organizations have condemned the UK’s crackdown on peaceful protests, describing the protesters’ lengthy sentences as “a very dark day for fundamental human rights in the UK.”The case is seen as an…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do workers cope in no-win situations? Midwives found out the hard way during the pandemic
~ Is no amount of alcohol safe? Understanding risks and public health guidelines
~ ABC’s Optics is a clever, believable comedy that will make you second-guess what you see in the media
~ Women don’t have a ‘surge’ in fertility before menopause – but surprise pregnancies can happen, even after 45
~ New analysis of asteroid dust reveals evidence of salty water in the early Solar System
~ ‘I was shocked’: a scientist tracking koalas films startling behaviour between young males
~ Gene pools are getting dangerously shallow for many species. We found 5 ways to help
~ How can you tell if your child is ready for a smartphone? What are the alternatives?
~ New evidence confirms our Indigenous languages have a common source, but how they spread remains a mystery
~ Australian democracy is not dead, but needs help to ensure its survival
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter