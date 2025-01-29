Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-DEI Crusade in US Allows Discrimination

By Human Rights Watch
US President Donald Trump wasted no time trying to destroy efforts to end racial discrimination in the United States. In his early flurry of executive orders, three targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).One order directs federal agencies to end all DEI activities. This order also directs agencies to withdraw plans written under the Biden-Harris administration to end systemic racism and other inequities. A second eliminates DEI programs in the military, even though the Department of Defense has acknowledged that some active duty and former military members were affiliated with white supremacist…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
