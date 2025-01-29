Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is bad for the environment, and the problem is bigger than energy consumption

By Hamish van der Ven, Assistant Professor of Sustainable Business Management of Natural Resources, University of British Columbia
When asked to suggest solutions for environmental challenges, chatbots reflected biases. This could have harmful effects on how we understand and communicate climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Protester’s detention extended in closed hearing
~ How 19th-century melodrama turned the sweet music of gothic into something dark and sinister
~ AI can affect anonymous surveys. Here are some ways for researchers to mitigate its impact
~ Bennu asteroid reveals its contents to scientists − and clues to how the building blocks of life on Earth may have been seeded
~ Philly Whole Foods store becomes first to unionize – a labor expert explains what’s next and how Trump could stall workers’ efforts
~ The miscarriage of justice watchdog is failing at its only job – here’s how to fix it
~ Will the US get to Mars quicker if it drops or delays plans to visit the Moon?
~ Why we should all try to eat like people in rural Papua New Guinea – new study
~ Tonsils can grow back after they’ve been removed – here’s which other body parts can regenerate
~ The scale of England’s special educational needs crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter