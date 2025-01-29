Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tonsils can grow back after they’ve been removed – here’s which other body parts can regenerate

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
The human body is composed of over 37 trillion cells, each with a limited lifespan. These cells are continuously replaced to maintain organ and system function. Yet over time, or as a result of damage, the number of functioning cells can decrease to a level that causes symptoms or even organ failure.

Regeneration of organs and systems is a scientific holy grail that relies on stem cells, but due to their limited number and slow…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
