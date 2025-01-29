Tolerance.ca
Workplace diversity schemes have a problem – but that doesn’t mean Trump is right to axe them

By Louise Ashley, Senior Lecturer in Sociology of Work, Queen Mary University of London
Donald Trump’s inauguration was marked by a doubling down against programmes of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Among the executive orders he signed during his first days as US president, two were targeted at DEI. The focus was on federal government but the intention appears to be that this should also extend to other American workplaces. And it comes as Meta and Amazon are also retreating from diversity programmes.
© The Conversation -
