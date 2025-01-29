How people with eating disorders are negatively affected by calories on menus
By Tom Jewell, Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, King's College London
Nora Trompeter, Research Fellow, Adolescent eating disorder symptoms, Population, Policy & Practice Dept, UCL
If you have recently been to a restaurant or cafe, you may have noticed calorie information displayed on the menu for each item. This is one example of so called “out-of-home” nutritional labels, referring to any food and drink bought outside the home which is not already prepackaged. Several countries have introduced these types of menu labels to reduce obesity levels.
Spotting menu labels can lead to different reactions in different people. Some may not pay much attention, others may use the information to make a choice about their order.
While there is
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 29, 2025