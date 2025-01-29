Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How people with eating disorders are negatively affected by calories on menus

By Tom Jewell, Lecturer in Mental Health Nursing, King's College London
Nora Trompeter, Research Fellow, Adolescent eating disorder symptoms, Population, Policy & Practice Dept, UCL
If you have recently been to a restaurant or cafe, you may have noticed calorie information displayed on the menu for each item. This is one example of so called “out-of-home” nutritional labels, referring to any food and drink bought outside the home which is not already prepackaged. Several countries have introduced these types of menu labels to reduce obesity levels.

Spotting menu labels can lead to different reactions in different people. Some may not pay much attention, others may use the information to make a choice about their order.

While there is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Protester’s detention extended in closed hearing
~ How 19th-century melodrama turned the sweet music of gothic into something dark and sinister
~ AI can affect anonymous surveys. Here are some ways for researchers to mitigate its impact
~ AI is bad for the environment, and the problem is bigger than energy consumption
~ Bennu asteroid reveals its contents to scientists − and clues to how the building blocks of life on Earth may have been seeded
~ Philly Whole Foods store becomes first to unionize – a labor expert explains what’s next and how Trump could stall workers’ efforts
~ The miscarriage of justice watchdog is failing at its only job – here’s how to fix it
~ Will the US get to Mars quicker if it drops or delays plans to visit the Moon?
~ Why we should all try to eat like people in rural Papua New Guinea – new study
~ Tonsils can grow back after they’ve been removed – here’s which other body parts can regenerate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter