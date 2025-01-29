Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suspending private refugee sponsorship will trap refugees in war zones and keep families apart

By Biftu Yousuf, Research Associate, Refugee Centre, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Anna Lise Purkey, Program director, Associate Professor of Human Rights, United College, University of Waterloo
Dawit Demoz, Research Assistant, Centre for Refugee Studies, York University, Canada
Johanna Reynolds, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, York University, Canada
Refugees at risk now face longer wait times to come to Canada, and for those already here, longer periods of separation from family members abroad who remain in danger.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
