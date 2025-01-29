Tolerance.ca
Pharmacies sell some products that have little or no evidence of working – so why do they do it?

By Colin Davidson, Professor of Neuropharmacology, University of Central Lancashire
Cathryn Brown, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, University of Central Lancashire
Under the UK’s Pharmacy First initiative, people are encouraged to see their pharmacist before consulting their GP – especially for minor ailments. It’s a tough four-year course to become a pharmacist in the UK, so you’re in good hands if you seek their advice.

However, on stepping in to any community pharmacy,…The Conversation


© The Conversation
