Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Almost half of evicted women and families in metro Detroit say they were illegally pushed out of their homes

By Shawnita Sealy-Jefferson, Associate Professor of Social Epidemiology, The Ohio State University
Every year, 2.7 million households nationwide face a court-ordered eviction filing.

Michigan has one of the highest eviction filing rates in the country, tied with Mississippi. Fourteen percent of all Michiganders who rent homes were threatened with eviction between 2006 and 2016.

Due to historical and contemporary structural racism in…The Conversation


