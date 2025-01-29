Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African poetry has a new digital archive – what’s behind the project

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Research Associate, University of Oxford
Deep South, a small publisher with big influence, has expanded its website with easy-to-access information about its poets and their work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
