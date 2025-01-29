Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Femicide in Kenya: William Ruto has set up a task force – feminist scholar explains its flaws

By Awino Okech, Professor of Feminist and Security Studies, SOAS, University of London
At face value, any public action the Kenyan government takes to show that it’s listening to its citizens is important – but it’s only a first step.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Suspending private refugee sponsorship will trap refugees in war zones and keep families apart
~ Pharmacies sell some products that have little or no evidence of working – so why do they do it?
~ AI could help overcome the hurdles to making nuclear fusion a practical energy source
~ How Pakistani media misses stories about solutions during smog season
~ Brics: growth of China-led bloc raises questions about a rapidly shifting world order
~ How Victorian melodrama turned the sweet music of gothic into something dark and sinister
~ The Quarter Life Glow-up: a new email course from The Conversation
~ Almost half of evicted women and families in metro Detroit say they were illegally pushed out of their homes
~ ‘Aliens’ and ‘animals’ – language of hate used by Trump and others can be part of a violent design
~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination signals a new era of anti-intellectualism in American politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter