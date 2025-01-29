Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Problematic Paper Screener: Trawling for fraud in the scientific literature

By Guillaume Cabanac, Professor of Computer Science, Institut de Recherche en Informatique de Toulouse
Cyril Labbé, Professor of Computer Science, Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA)
Frederik Joelving, Contributing editor, Retraction Watch
Science sleuths are stepping up efforts to detect bogus science papers. This includes building tools that comb through millions of journal articles for signs of tortured phrases spawned by AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
