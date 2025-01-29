Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarussian leader Lukashenka reduced his total votes in the ‘elections’ to not surpass the ‘big brother’

By Daria Dergacheva
“He still did not dare to surpass his ‘big brother’, but came close to his result: Vladimir Putin, according to the official version, gained 87.28% in last year’s elections.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Israel to Libya, Italy is Protecting Alleged War Criminals
~ USA: States throughout the Americas must not play a part in President Trump’s harmful policies against people seeking safety
~ Why are workers’ rights in the garment industry a gender discrimination issue?
~ WHO in Africa: three ways the continent stands to lose from Trump’s decision to pull out
~ Pause in US Funding Puts Ukraine Programs at Risk
~ US: Mississippi Delta Urgently Needs Better Cervical Cancer Care
~ Girls win: The UN condemns Ecuador and Nicaragua for forced pregnancies
~ Interview with the author of a new French–Ewe dictionary in Togo
~ DeepSeek: why the hot new Chinese AI chatbot has big privacy and security problems
~ Climate finance and care services: why public investment is necessary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter