Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Israel to Libya, Italy is Protecting Alleged War Criminals

By Human Rights Watch
Like all states parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Italy has the obligation to arrest individuals sought by the court. Recent developments, however, suggest Italian authorities are seeking to evade that obligation.On January 19, Osama Elmasry, wanted by the ICC for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya, including against migrants, was arrested in Turin. But two days later, he was freed by Rome’s Court of Appeal on “procedural grounds” related to the arrest, and sent back to Libya aboard an Italian state aircraft. Ironically, the Italian government,…


© Human Rights Watch -
