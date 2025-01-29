Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

USA: States throughout the Americas must not play a part in President Trump’s harmful policies against people seeking safety

By Amnesty International
In response to the executive actions announced by US President Trump, including calling for mass deportations, declaring a national emergency and an invasion, militarizing the US-Mexico border, reinstating the Migrant Protection Protocols (better known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy), ending asylum at the border, and shutting down the CBP One mobile application, Ana Piquer, […] The post USA: States throughout the Americas must not play a part in President Trump’s harmful policies against people seeking safety appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


