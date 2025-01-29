Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why are workers’ rights in the garment industry a gender discrimination issue?

By Amnesty International
More than half of factory workers who produce garments for the fashion industry are women. This means that when we talk about protecting human rights in the garment and fashion industry, we must also specifically consider the rights of women. Many of the issues facing garment workers, like low wages and precarious employment, disproportionately affect […] The post Why are workers’ rights in the garment industry a gender discrimination issue? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
