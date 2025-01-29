Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

WHO in Africa: three ways the continent stands to lose from Trump’s decision to pull out

By Lawrence O. Gostin, University Professor; Founding Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill Professor of Global Health Law, Georgetown University
Alexandra Finch, Senior Associate at the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law and Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown University, Georgetown University
The US withdrawal from the WHO will have a severe impact on HIV, polio and many other health programmes on the African continent.The Conversation


