US: Mississippi Delta Urgently Needs Better Cervical Cancer Care

By Human Rights Watch
(Jackson, Mississippi) – The Mississippi state and United States federal governments are failing to take steps to prevent cervical cancer deaths for Black women in the Mississippi Delta, the Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative for Economic and Social Justice (SRBWI) and Human Rights Watch said in a report released today during cervical cancer awareness month. Cervical cancer is highly preventable and highly treatable, but experts estimate that 4,360 women died from the disease in 2024 in the United States, with a disproportionately higher number of Black women than…


