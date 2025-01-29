Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
DeepSeek’s success challenges assumptions about Chinese tech companies – and the US-China competition

By Wanning Sun, Professor of Media and Cultural Studies, University of Technology Sydney
Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor, Technology and Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
DeepSeek’s launch raises questions over the effectiveness of US attempts to stifle Chinese advances in AI. Here’s what we can learn from its apparent success.The Conversation


