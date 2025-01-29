A marine heatwave in northwest Australia is killing huge numbers of fish. It’s heading south
By Sina Pinter, PhD Candidate in Ocean Dynamics, The University of Western Australia
Matt Rayson, Senior Research Fellow in Oceanography, The University of Western Australia
Nicole L. Jones, Professor of Physical Oceanography, The University of Western Australia
In 2010, an enormous marine heatwave devastated ocean life in Western Australia. Now another big one is taking hold – and heading towards Ningaloo.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 28, 2025