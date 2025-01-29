Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vitamin B6 is essential – but too much can be toxic. Here’s what to know to stay safe

By Vasso Apostolopoulos, Distinguished Professor, Professor of Immunology, RMIT University
Jack Feehan, Vice Chancellors Senior Research Fellow in Immunology, RMIT University
In recent weeks, reports have been circulating about severe reactions in people who’ve taken over-the-counter vitamin B6 supplements.

Vitamin B6 poisoning can injure nerves and lead to symptoms including numbness, tingling and even trouble walking and moving.

In some cases, those affected didn’t know…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Girls win: The UN condemns Ecuador and Nicaragua for forced pregnancies
~ Interview with the author of a new French–Ewe dictionary in Togo
~ DeepSeek: why the hot new Chinese AI chatbot has big privacy and security problems
~ Climate finance and care services: why public investment is necessary
~ Ethiopia: Key Rights Groups Suspended
~ Global wildlife trade is an enormous market – the US imports billions of animals from nearly 30,000 species
~ Lower inflation in the December quarter boosts chances of an interest rate cut
~ View from The Hill: Chalmers claims ‘sustained progress’ against inflation, as government crosses its fingers for rate cut
~ DeepSeek’s success challenges assumptions about Chinese tech companies – and the US-China competition
~ After fleeing the Taliban, the Afghan women’s cricket team is finally playing together – in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter