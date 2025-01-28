Tolerance.ca
Tajikistan: Journalist Faces Prison on Undisclosed Charges

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin, January 29, 2025) – A journalist in Tajikistan is facing charges in what the Tajik government calls a “secret” case that could lead to up to 17 years in prison, Human Rights Watch said today. The Tajik authorities should drop the charges.According to a media report on January 23, 2025, Ruhshona Khakimova, an investigative journalist and member of the National Association of Independent Mass Media of Tajikistan, may face “treason” charges in connection with a public survey she conducted on China’s influence in Tajikistan. As both Khakimova and her lawyer had to sign a non-disclosure agreement,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
