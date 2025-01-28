Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US stock market does better under Democrat presidents than Republicans – here’s what the data shows

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
The US has been experiencing a long “bull” stock market, that is rapid growth in stock prices, although this week tech stocks tumbled over the future prospects for US-built AI.

But could the market hit a significant downturn during Trump’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global wildlife trade is an enormous market – a look at the billions of animals the US imports from nearly 30,000 species
~ As the ‘digital oligarchy’ grows in power, NZ will struggle to regulate its global reach and influence
~ Skin-to-skin contact is good for your baby and you – and not just straight after birth
~ How people will be ringing in the year of the snake
~ Southport attacks: why the UK needs a unified approach to all violent attacks on the public
~ Suffocating seas: low oxygen levels emerging as third major threat to tropical coral reefs
~ Why fizzy water won’t help you lose weight – despite what some studies might suggest
~ Why not all plans for a four-day working week would be a win for health
~ Armenia and Azerbaijan are at loggerheads again – here’s why tensions are rising
~ Omagh bombing: why a public inquiry is being held more than 25 years after the atrocity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter