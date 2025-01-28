Tolerance.ca
Suffocating seas: low oxygen levels emerging as third major threat to tropical coral reefs

By Jennifer Mallon, Postdoctoral research fellow, Nova Southeastern University
Adrian Michael Bass, Associate Professor of Biogeochemistry, University of Glasgow
Maggie D. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Marine Science, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Coral reef research has focused on the twin evils birthed by record-high greenhouse gas emissions: warming oceans and increasingly acidic seawater. These global threats are caused by seawater absorbing the excess heat and carbon dioxide that fossil fuel burning has added to the atmosphere. But there is another consequence that is seldom discussed.

Globally, oceanic oxygen is being depleted because seawater holds less oxygen as it heats up. In the warm coastal waters where tropical…The Conversation


